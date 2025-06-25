Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Plans $0.61 Annual Dividend

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6132 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.
Chipmos Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Chipmos Technologies Stock Up 3.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.71. Chipmos Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.
Chipmos Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Chipmos Technologies
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
