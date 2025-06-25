Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Plans $0.61 Annual Dividend

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6132 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.

Chipmos Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Chipmos Technologies Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.71. Chipmos Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

Chipmos Technologies ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Chipmos Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chipmos Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

