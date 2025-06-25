Analysts Set Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) PT at $147.15

Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.15.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

NYSE:SE opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.69. SEA has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

