Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (LIEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 11th

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.
Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Performance
NASDAQ LIEN opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.20 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.
Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). Chicago Atlantic BDC had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Chicago Atlantic BDC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Chicago Atlantic BDC
About Chicago Atlantic BDC
Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.
