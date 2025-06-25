Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (LIEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 11th

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIEN opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.20 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). Chicago Atlantic BDC had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Chicago Atlantic BDC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIEN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic BDC in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

