Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,765,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,393,265 shares.The stock last traded at $19.01 and had previously closed at $18.86.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLXY. Wall Street Zen raised Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.
