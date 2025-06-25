Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,765,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,393,265 shares.The stock last traded at $19.01 and had previously closed at $18.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLXY. Wall Street Zen raised Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 6.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

About Galaxy Digital

In other news, General Counsel Andrew N. Siegel sold 223,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $4,039,358.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 479,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,686,117.60. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 3,372,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $61,049,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,470.10. This trade represents a 90.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,668,671 shares of company stock worth $175,359,900 in the last three months.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

