Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the previous session’s volume of 4,569 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.85.

Sappi Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sappi had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.25%.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

