Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Plans Final Dividend of $0.26 (ASX:RDV)

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 29th.

