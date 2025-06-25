Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.23, but opened at $46.98. Innodata shares last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 1,506,668 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Innodata Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Innodata had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Innodata during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Innodata during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 215.6% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 30.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

