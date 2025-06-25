CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.99, but opened at $22.00. CI Financial shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 101 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.32.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

