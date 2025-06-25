Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 85,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 52,851 shares.The stock last traded at $26.55 and had previously closed at $26.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,378.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $478.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $876,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

