Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This is a 11.8% increase from Metcash’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Metcash Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04.
Metcash Company Profile
