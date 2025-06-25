Granite Real Estate (NYSE:GRP.U) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Granite Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 12,792 shares.The stock last traded at $50.50 and had previously closed at $50.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Granite Real Estate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Granite Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GRP.U

Granite Real Estate Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2084 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Granite Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Granite Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.