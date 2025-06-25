Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:JSM)

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 1.3%

JSM stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

