PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.30. PCCW shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

PCCW Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

PCCW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3466 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.62%. This is a positive change from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

