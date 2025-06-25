Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.19. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 11,427 shares.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

