Head-To-Head Analysis: ADT (ADT) and Its Rivals

ADT (NYSE:ADT) is one of 41 public companies in the "PROTECTION – SFTY" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ADT to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ADT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT 0 3 1 0 2.25 ADT Competitors 342 642 1056 62 2.40

ADT presently has a consensus target price of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 15.08%. Given ADT’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ADT $4.90 billion $501.05 million 14.46 ADT Competitors $1.23 billion $110.42 million 43.79

This table compares ADT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ADT has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. ADT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

ADT pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ADT pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 44.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ADT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ADT is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of ADT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of ADT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT 11.03% 17.23% 4.07% ADT Competitors -27.92% -107.74% -10.15%

Risk & Volatility

ADT has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADT’s peers have a beta of 8.83, suggesting that their average share price is 783% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADT beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About ADT

ADT Inc. provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems. It primarily offers security designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal medical emergencies, such as injuries or unanticipated falls. The company also provides automation and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, smart phone application, or touchscreen panels in their homes to arm and disarm their security systems; record and view real-time video; and creates customized and automated schedules for connected devices; programs systems to react to defined events; integrates system with third-party connected devices, such as cameras, lights, thermostats, appliances, and garage doors, as well as offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers energy storage solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, and roofing services. It offers its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT+, and ADT Commercial brand names. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

