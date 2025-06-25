Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CLSK stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 4.23. Cleanspark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. Cleanspark’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleanspark will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 76,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 115.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,809 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleanspark by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 598,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 86,229 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

