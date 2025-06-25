O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.96.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 647,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,749,000 after purchasing an additional 617,460 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,242,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 777,036 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.