Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $61.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. This trade represents a 70.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,105,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,331.04. This trade represents a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $9,401,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $6,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.