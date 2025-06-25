CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) vs. Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Critical Analysis

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) and CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cass Information Systems and CGI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 CGI Group 0 1 2 2 3.20

Dividends

Cass Information Systems presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. CGI Group has a consensus price target of $156.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.57%. Given CGI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CGI Group is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CGI Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cass Information Systems pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CGI Group pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of CGI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and CGI Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $199.19 million 2.86 $19.17 million $1.52 28.08 CGI Group $10.79 billion 2.19 $1.24 billion $5.49 19.22

CGI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems. CGI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and CGI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 10.71% 8.84% 0.89% CGI Group 11.53% 18.86% 10.47%

Summary

CGI Group beats Cass Information Systems on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

