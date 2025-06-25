United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $330,989,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $741.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $679.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.84. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $765.07.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

