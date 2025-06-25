Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,598 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.2% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 909,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,168,000 after purchasing an additional 111,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock worth $10,493,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

