Balance Wealth LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

