5,469 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

