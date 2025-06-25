Technology Stocks To Watch Now – June 24th

NVIDIA, Circle Internet Group, Advanced Micro Devices, Coinbase Global, and Apple are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses involve the development, production or distribution of technology-based goods and services—such as computers, software, semiconductors, telecom equipment and internet platforms. They often offer above-average growth potential driven by rapid innovation and widespread digital adoption. Because their fortunes hinge on technological breakthroughs, market sentiment and regulatory shifts, these stocks also tend to be more volatile than those in more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,050,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,168,824. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE:CRCL traded down $39.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,839,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,562,727. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion and a PE ratio of -17,661.61. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

AMD stock traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.79. 56,590,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,843,238. The firm has a market cap of $223.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $35.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $342.68. 20,698,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,423,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.05 and its 200-day moving average is $239.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $202.21. 31,047,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,535,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.12. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Featured Articles