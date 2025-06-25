Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Babcock International Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 44.68%.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 11.6%

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 1,153 ($15.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62. The firm has a market cap of £5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 909.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 710.34. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 455.40 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,177 ($16.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.39) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($10.35) to GBX 900 ($12.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

