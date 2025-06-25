Best Metaverse Stocks To Research – June 24th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that develop, support or monetize virtual-reality and augmented-reality environments—often called the “metaverse”—where users interact in 3D digital spaces. These firms may produce hardware (VR headsets, graphics chips), software platforms (virtual worlds, gaming engines) or content (digital goods, social experiences) that enable or enrich immersive online ecosystems. Investors buy metaverse stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of these emerging digital networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $147.41. 99,704,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,103,457. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE:ACN traded up $6.06 on Tuesday, hitting $301.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture has a one year low of $273.19 and a one year high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Featured Articles