Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $219.00 to $187.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Boston Beer traded as low as $190.98 and last traded at $192.38, with a volume of 32199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.17.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

