Sylvest Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

