Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Announces Earnings Results

Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.96) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Chill Brands Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 0.99. Chill Brands Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Chill Brands Group Company Profile

Chill Brands Group is a consumer packaged goods company with a focus on CBD and other novel active ingredients. The company aims to develop a specialist eCommerce marketplace on its Chill.com web domain, deriving revenues from the sale of a wide range of quality products from a diverse array of brands.

