Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Announces Earnings Results

Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.96) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Chill Brands Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 0.99. Chill Brands Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Chill Brands Group Company Profile
