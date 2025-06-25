Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 867 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $351.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.26. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

