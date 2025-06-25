Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $49.58.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 65.09%.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.