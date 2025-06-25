Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3%

TMUS stock opened at $229.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.86. The stock has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

