Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in CVS Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,211,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,196,989,000 after buying an additional 1,212,126 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

