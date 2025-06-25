Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.457 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 25.9% increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IPKW opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $49.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 148.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.19% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

