BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $508.0 million-$538.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.1 million. BlackBerry also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.000-0.010 EPS.

NYSE BB opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $89,520.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,216 shares of company stock worth $112,025 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackBerry stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.14% of BlackBerry worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

