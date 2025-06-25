Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $22.35 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 2.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.