Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys 516 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $306.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $212.12 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.40 and a 200-day moving average of $278.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

