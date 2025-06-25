Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.59. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

