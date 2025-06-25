Sylvest Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sylvest Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $6,955,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $82,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.