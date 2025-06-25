JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises about 2.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,233,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,888,000 after purchasing an additional 197,887 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,454,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,121,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,080,000 after buying an additional 812,689 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,974,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,273,000 after buying an additional 93,992 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $65.56.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6332 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

