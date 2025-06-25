Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after buying an additional 144,266 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,610,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,922.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,887.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,892.40. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,442.41 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,210,495.94. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

