Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cfra Research boosted their price target on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $351.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

