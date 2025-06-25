Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

