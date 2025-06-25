Top Esports Stocks To Consider – June 24th

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, Sphere Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and NIP Group are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are tied to the competitive video-gaming industry. This can include game publishers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, hardware and peripheral manufacturers, and professional teams. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapid growth and monetization of esports audiences worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,158. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Madison Square Garden stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.04. The stock had a trading volume of 90,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,721. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.53.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 225,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.65. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.24. 52,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.93. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $228.07.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIPG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 227,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. NIP Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $17.76.

