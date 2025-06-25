Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,812,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 179.3% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NEE opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

