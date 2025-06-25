Top Financial Stocks To Watch Now – June 24th

Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global, and Robinhood Markets are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that provide financial services, such as banking, insurance, asset management and brokerage. These stocks tend to react strongly to changes in interest rates, regulatory policies and overall economic conditions, often serving as barometers of the broader market’s health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE:CRCL traded down $18.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,036,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,331,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion and a PE ratio of -19,385.17. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $28.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,672,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.61.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.78. 22,287,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,682,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.25.

