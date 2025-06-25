Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,209 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.