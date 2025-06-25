Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.72. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

