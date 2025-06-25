Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Today – June 24th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, and Shell are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are equity shares in companies that produce, store, distribute or utilize hydrogen as an energy carrier—ranging from electrolyzer and fuel-cell manufacturers to hydrogen?fuel infrastructure operators. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the emerging clean-energy market, betting on hydrogen’s potential to decarbonize transportation, industry and power generation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.66. 10,379,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,668,416. The company has a market cap of $468.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. 14,375,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,711,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.99. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.17. 4,157,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. Shell has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.46.

