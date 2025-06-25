Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – June 24th

Marathon Digital, IREN, Cleanspark, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models depend heavily on Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, blockchain development, custodial services or large on-balance-sheet holdings. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem without owning the digital coin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,001,000. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 6.62.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,324,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,029,824. IREN has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 18,421,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,832,306. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 4.24. Cleanspark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 14,223,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,729,988. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 24,250,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,659,020. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 3.09. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. 11,379,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,977,757. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.58. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. 3,032,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,750,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 6.33.

